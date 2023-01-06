Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.