Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.