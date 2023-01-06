Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.