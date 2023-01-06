Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 2,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Concierge Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concierge Technologies (CNCG)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.