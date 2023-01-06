Concordium (CCD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $484,035.21

Concordium (CCD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and $484,035.21 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

