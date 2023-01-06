Constellation Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

STZ stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average of $240.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

