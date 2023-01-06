Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.22

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $7.80. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 539,767 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,492,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

