Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.67 and its 200 day moving average is $500.85. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.09.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.