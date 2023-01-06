Covenant Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $73.47 million and $161,481.98 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

