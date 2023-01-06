Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $79.44 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00006048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $165,997.23 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

