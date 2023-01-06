Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($47.87) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €41.71 ($44.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($61.70).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

