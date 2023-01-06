CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NYSE:LAW opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CS Disco by 804.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CS Disco by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

