CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Sells $508,944.83 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 0.2 %

CTIC stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $678.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. State Street Corp grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 907,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

