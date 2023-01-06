Curve DAO Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.03 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $287.68 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

