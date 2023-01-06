Cwm LLC Buys 53,662 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

