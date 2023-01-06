Cwm LLC Purchases 30,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 112,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

