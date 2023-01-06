Cwm LLC Purchases 31,023 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 611,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 119,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.