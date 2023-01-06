David C. Merritt Sells 8,737 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,132. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

