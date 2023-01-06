Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $9.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DCPH opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.