Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 169,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 91,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

