DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $2.21 billion and $18,202.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00439808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018562 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.