Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DEX opened at $8.04 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.