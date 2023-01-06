Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DEX opened at $8.04 on Friday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.