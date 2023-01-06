Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 207,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,514,660. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.

