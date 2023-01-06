Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

