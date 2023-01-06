Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.02. 17,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

