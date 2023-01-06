Dero Price Reaches $3.93 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Dero has a market cap of $51.83 million and $51,701.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00023228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00448183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00918505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00116528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00600727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00252752 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,178,329 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.