Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 3,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 949,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $512.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe bought 15,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 916,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,541. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,189 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after buying an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Stories

