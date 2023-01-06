DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448228 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020854 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00119730 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00910869 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00600648 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00255434 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,926,764,484 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.