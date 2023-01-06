DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00448228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00119730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00910869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00600648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00255434 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,926,764,484 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

