Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.1%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.30 ($1.05). 1,946,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,724,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.05).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £754.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 102.65.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan bought 27,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £24,963.30 ($30,076.27).

(Get Rating)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

