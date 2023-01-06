Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00446010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.01764565 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,108.84 or 0.30470959 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

