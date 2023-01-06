Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.