Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Down 1.7%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$45.04 and last traded at C$45.48. 22,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 24,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.17.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.