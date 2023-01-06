Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWXZF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWXZF opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.