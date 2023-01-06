DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.59. 10,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,690,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.
DouYu International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
