DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.59. 10,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,690,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Citigroup lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 205.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

