Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 4.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 8,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.