e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,062. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

