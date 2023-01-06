E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 2.3%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.45. 223,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 209,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $140,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares in the company, valued at $704,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 867,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 199,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

