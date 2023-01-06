Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

