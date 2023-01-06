Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.11.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

