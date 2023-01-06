Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

