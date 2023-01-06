Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.