Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

ENFN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Enfusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Enfusion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.17. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Insider Activity

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. Research analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

