Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $253.15 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.49 or 0.00448845 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.01694715 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.16 or 0.30664671 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
