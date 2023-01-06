Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.26. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 12,900 shares changing hands.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

