Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07). Approximately 150,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 144,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.05).

Equals Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 89.31. The firm has a market cap of £163.12 million and a P/E ratio of -64.29.

Insider Transactions at Equals Group

In related news, insider Alan Hughes. purchased 12,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £10,560 ($12,722.89).

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

