Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

