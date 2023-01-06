EscoinToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.75 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00017501 BTC on exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $149.72 million and $1.75 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

