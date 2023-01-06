ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Up 5.3%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 20.96% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

