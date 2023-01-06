Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Up to $15.62

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.14. Euronav shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 13,528 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Euronav Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

