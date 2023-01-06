EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,506 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,506 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.43, for a total transaction of 11,189.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 981,704 shares in the company, valued at 7,294,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVCM traded up 0.17 on Friday, reaching 7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 7.02 and a 200 day moving average of 9.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.87 and a twelve month high of 14.22.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. The firm had revenue of 158.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

