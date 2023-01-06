Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 5,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Expro Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,248 shares of company stock worth $1,172,855. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expro Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

